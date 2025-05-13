Hero MotoCorp's net profit increases 16.9% to ₹4,376 crore in FY25

Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit surged 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,376 crore in 2024-25 (FY25) due to strong demand for its electric scooters and robust growth in exports.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Hero MotoCorp’s exports stood at 289,688 units in FY25, a Y-o-Y surge of 44.17 per cent. However, domestic sales showed modest momentum, with wholesales reaching 5.609 million units — a muted growth of 3.5 per cent in FY25. Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that the company sold 43,695 electric scooters in calendar year 2024, a steep 292 per cent Y-o-Y rise.

Vikram S Kasbekar, executive director & acting chief executive officer said, “Our success during the year was underpinned by robust growth across the premium, scooter, and electric vehicle (EV) segments. It was fuelled by several product launches. Export volumes outpaced industry trends, and we further expanded our premium retail footprint across India while entering new global markets.”

“We are observing strong retail traction, especially in our new premium and scooter offerings. Continued consolidation in the core segment, growth in the 125cc category, and the upcoming EV launch position us well for sustained momentum,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 rose 24 per cent to ₹1,169 crore.

Vivek Anand, chief financial officer said the company's performance in FY25 was driven by disciplined fiscal management and focused strategic execution.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near-to-mid- term outlook. This, along with key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favourable monsoon forecast may support industry growth,” Anand added.