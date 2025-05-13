Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit rises to ₹11,022 crore, ARPU steady at ₹245

Bharti Airtel’s net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY25 rose 432 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,022 crore, up from ₹2,071.6 crore in the year-ago period, owing to higher telecom tariffs imposed in July last year. Attributable to owners of the parent, the net profit was 25.4 per cent lower sequentially compared to ₹14,781 crore in Q3.

The company attributed the strong performance to underlying momentum in India and sustained constant currency growth in Africa. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹47,876 crore in Q4, up 6.08 per cent from ₹45,129 crore in Q3FY25. For the latest quarter, India revenue rose to ₹36,735 crore, up 28.8 per cent. Mobile services, which account for a significant portion of revenue, grew 20.6 per cent in Q4, led by tariff repair and efforts to premiumise the portfolio.

Net profit was also boosted by an earlier exceptional gain that continued to have an impact in Q4. In October last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Airtel’s proposal to increase its stake in Indus Towers to 50.5 per cent, following a share buyback by the telecom infrastructure company.

ARPU

The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric for telecom firms, held steady at ₹245 — the same as the preceding quarter. The July 2023 tariff hike has driven a sustained rise in ARPU levels. Airtel’s ARPU remains the highest in the industry, ahead of Jio’s ₹206.2 and Vodafone Idea’s ₹173 (as last reported).

In Q4, Airtel’s customer base in India continued to grow, increasing by 10 million to reach 424 million — up from 7 million additions in Q3 and a 2 million decline in Q2. Market leader Jio gained 6.1 million customers in Q4, up from 3.5 million in Q3 and a 10.9 million subscriber loss in Q2.

The telco’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter were ₹25,404 crore in India, with an EBITDA margin of 57.2 per cent.

“India mobile business grew by 1.3 per cent sequentially, despite having two fewer days in the quarter. Growth was driven by premiumisation. We added 6.6 million smartphone users,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

Postpaid subscribers grow

Net addition in the premium postpaid segment stood at 0.6 million in the latest quarter — the same as Q3 — but lower than the 0.8 million added in each of the three preceding quarters. The total number of postpaid users stood at 25.9 million.

Smartphone customers rose by 24 million or 9.5 per cent YoY, now comprising 78 per cent of Airtel’s customer base. The growth was slightly lower than the 25.2 million addition in Q3.

Mobile data consumption rose by 21.2 per cent annually, with average monthly usage per customer reaching 25.1 GB in India. Airtel rolled out 3,300 new towers and 13,600 mobile broadband stations during the quarter.