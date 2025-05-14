Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HAL shares up 4% despite posting fall in Q4 YoY PAT; Here are more details

HAL shares up 4% despite posting fall in Q4 YoY PAT; Here are more details

In the past one year, HAL shares have gained 13 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Hindustan Aeronautics or HAL share price advanced 4 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹4,798 per share on BSE after posting Q4 results. The stock gained for the second consecutive session, gaining nearly 7 per cent in two days. 
 
At 1:45 PM, HAL shares were up 2.44 per cent at ₹4,767.4 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 81,248.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,18,634.50 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,675 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹3,045.95 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, HAL shares have gained 13 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

HAL Q4 results 2025

The aerospace and defence company posted its Q4 results on Wednesday during market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at ₹39,766.6 crore as compared to ₹43,087.1 crore a year ago, recording a decline of 7.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,36,998.5 crore in Q4, down 7.2 per cent from ₹1,47,687.5 crore in Q4FY24.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in its April 11, 2025, report initiated coverage on HAL with a 'Buy' rating and set the target at ₹5,100 per share as the company boasts a strong order book of ₹1.8 trillion as of March 31, 2025, along with a promising prospect pipeline of ₹6 trillion, which is likely to be awarded over the next few years. 
 
The company, according to Motilal Oswal is transitioning from a traditional licensed model to an indigenised model and is currently working on marque projects such as Tejas Mk1, Tejas Mk1a, Su-30 upgrade, Dornier-25, and Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), et al. These projects are anticipated to fuel manufacturing revenue growth for HAL.   ALSO READ | Defence stock surges 26% in 1 wk, zooms 100% from March low; hits new high

About HAL 

HAL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company based in India. It is one of the largest aerospace manufacturers in Asia and plays a critical role in the development, production, and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, and related systems for the Indian Armed Forces and civilian markets. 
 
The company has been instrumental in producing fighter jets, transport aircraft, and advanced avionics systems. It is also a key player in the defense sector, contributing to India's self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

