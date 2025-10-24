Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FY25 profit slumps 73% to ₹756 crore

Its revenue from operations dropped by 9% to ₹12,751.29 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd, the bottling arm of beverage major Coca-Cola in India, reported a 73 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 756.64 crore in FY2024-25.

Its revenue from operations dropped by 9 per cent to Rs 12,751.29 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its total income, which includes other income, was up 9.63 per cent to Rs 12,864.36 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL) net profit was at Rs 2,808.31 crore and its revenue from operations was at 14,021.55 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had a higher base in FY24 due to gains resulting from the divestment of its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, the North-East, and parts of West Bengal to its existing bottlers - Kandhari Global Beverages, SLMG Beverages, and Moon Beverages, respectively - on a going concern basis through a slump sale.

"The group had realised aggregate consideration of Rs 136.24 crore net of customary working capital adjustments and deal incidental costs. The aggregate profit on sale of the said undertaking(s) amounting to Rs 119.9 crore (before tax) is disclosed as an exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss," it said.

In FY'24, it had a gain of Rs 2,526.7 crore mentioned in its exceptional items as against Rs 119.9 crore in FY'25. It had gained an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,859.65 crore of customary working capital adjustments and deal incidental costs in FY'24.

HCCBL's total tax expenses were also down 72 per cent in FY'25 to Rs 247.98 crore. It was at Rs 910.07 crore a year ago in FY'24.

Earlier in July this year, Coca-Cola sold a 40 per cent stake in HCCBL to the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

In the earnings call earlier this week, The Coca-Cola Co. Chairman & Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said, "We believe these moves will unlock growth opportunities in India and Africa."  In Africa, Coca-Cola Hellenic, which is one of the largest bottlers of the Coca-Cola System, has announced its intention to acquire a controlling interest of 75 per cent in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in a USD 3.4 billion deal, which is expected to close next year.

Quincey termed the deals as a path to completing the refranchising strategy that it started in 2015.

"With these milestones, we have a clear line of sight to complete our refranchising strategy, allowing us to further focus on brand building and innovation, complemented by integrated execution with our bottling partners," he said.

HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across eight categories. Its product line includes beverages such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, and Fanta, among others.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

