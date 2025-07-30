Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hyundai India Q1 results: PAT falls 8% to ₹1,369 cr on weaker sales

Hyundai India Q1 results: PAT falls 8% to ₹1,369 cr on weaker sales

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported 8 per cent year on year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,369 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales.

Shares of the company were trading 0.62 per cent down at Rs 2,087.75 apiece on BSE. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
The auto major posted a net profit of Rs 1,490 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income declined to Rs 16,628 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 17,568 crore in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

