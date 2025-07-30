Q1 results today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, Hyundai, PNB among 113 on July 30

Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, Indigo-parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Hyundai Motor India, Power Grid Corporation of India, are among 113 companies scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.

A host of other companies, including Birla Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Zydus Wellness, Hitachi Energy, KPIT Technologies, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

NTPC Q1 highlights

ALSO READ: NTPC Q1FY26 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹6,108.46 crore in April-June State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd reported an 11 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,108.46 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹5,506.07 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations declined to ₹47,065.36 crore from ₹48,528.88 crore a year ago. Other income rose to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore, while total expenses increased to ₹42,539.94 crore, compared to ₹41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q1 highlights ALSO READ: L&T Q1 net profit grows 30% to ₹3,617.2 crore on higher ops revenue Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,617.19 crore for the June quarter, driven by strong revenue growth across key projects and its manufacturing portfolio. The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,785.72 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to ₹63,678.92 crore from ₹55,119.82 crore a year ago. Closing highlights from June 29 Benchmark equity indices closed higher on Tuesday , supported by broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 81,337.95, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,821.10. Market breadth remained strong, as 2,492 of the 4,154 traded stocks on the BSE ended with gains. Meanwhile, 1,501 stocks declined and 161 were unchanged. Broader indices also logged gains. The Nifty Midcap100 rose 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap100 added 1.03 per cent.

Market overview for June 30 Indian equities opened flat on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, amid uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decision. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 30: RIL, NTPC, Star Health, Asian Paints The BSE Sensex was trading at 81,439 in morning deals, up 101 points or 0.12 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was marginally higher at 24,837, gaining 16 points or 0.06 per cent. Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro surged 4 per cent on the Sensex following a strong June-quarter performance. Other major gainers included NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index reversed early gains to trade 0.14 per cent lower, while the Nifty SmallCap index held on to a 0.20 per cent rise. Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.5 per cent, supported by firm global cues, whereas the Nifty Auto index slipped 0.5 per cent amid profit booking. List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 30 1. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd 2. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd 3. Adf Foods Ltd 4. Alldigi Tech Ltd 5. Apcotex Industries Ltd

6. Asahi India Glass Ltd 7. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd 8. Avasara Finance Ltd 9. BASF India Ltd 10. Birla Corporation Ltd 11. BEML Land Assets Ltd 12. Computer Age Management Services Ltd 13. Ceinsys Tech Ltd 14. CESC Ltd 15. Classic Filaments Ltd 16. Cineline India Ltd 17. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd 65. Nila Infrastructures Ltd 66. OCCL Ltd 67. Oxford Industries Ltd 68. Punjab National Bank 69. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd 70. Panther Industrial Products Ltd 71. PTC India Financial Services Ltd 72. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd 73. Pokarna Ltd 74. Hitachi Energy India Ltd

75. Premco Global Ltd 76. Prismx Global Ventures Ltd 77. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd 78. PSP Projects Ltd 79. Redington Ltd 80. Relaxo Footwears Ltd 81. Responsive Industries Ltd 82. Sagar Systech Ltd 83. Sagility India Ltd 84. Samrat Forgings Ltd 85. Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd 86. Sejal Glass Ltd 87. Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd 88. Semac Construction Ltd 89. Shanthi Gears Ltd 90. Share India Securities Ltd6 91. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd 92. SIS Ltd 93. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd 94. Sonata Software Ltd 95. Spencers Retail Ltd 96. Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd