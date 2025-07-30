Q1 results today: IndiGo, Tata Steel, Hyundai, PNB among 113 on July 30

Tata Steel, Punjab National Bank, Indigo-parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Hyundai Motor India, Power Grid Corporation of India, are among 113 companies scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
A host of other companies, including Birla Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Zydus Wellness, Hitachi Energy, KPIT Technologies, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.
NTPC Q1 highlights
State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd reported an 11 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,108.46 crore for the June quarter, up from ₹5,506.07 crore in the same period last year.
However, revenue from operations declined to ₹47,065.36 crore from ₹48,528.88 crore a year ago. Other income rose to ₹755.75 crore from ₹452.80 crore, while total expenses increased to ₹42,539.94 crore, compared to ₹41,844.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Q1 highlights
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 29.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,617.19 crore for the June quarter, driven by strong revenue growth across key projects and its manufacturing portfolio. The company had posted a net profit of ₹2,785.72 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to ₹63,678.92 crore from ₹55,119.82 crore a year ago.
Closing highlights from June 29
Benchmark equity indices closed higher on Tuesday
, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex rose 446.93 points, or 0.55 per cent, to end at 81,337.95, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 140.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 24,821.10.
Market breadth remained strong, as 2,492 of the 4,154 traded stocks on the BSE ended with gains. Meanwhile, 1,501 stocks declined and 161 were unchanged.
Broader indices also logged gains. The Nifty Midcap100 rose 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap100 added 1.03 per cent.
Market overview for June 30
Indian equities opened flat on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, amid uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decision.
The BSE Sensex was trading at 81,439 in morning deals, up 101 points or 0.12 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 was marginally higher at 24,837, gaining 16 points or 0.06 per cent.
Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro surged 4 per cent on the Sensex following a strong June-quarter performance. Other major gainers included NTPC, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance.
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index reversed early gains to trade 0.14 per cent lower, while the Nifty SmallCap index held on to a 0.20 per cent rise.
Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.5 per cent, supported by firm global cues, whereas the Nifty Auto index slipped 0.5 per cent amid profit booking.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 30
1. Automobile Corporation of Goa Ltd
2. Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
3. Adf Foods Ltd
4. Alldigi Tech Ltd
5. Apcotex Industries Ltd
6. Asahi India Glass Ltd
7. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
8. Avasara Finance Ltd
9. BASF India Ltd
10. Birla Corporation Ltd
11. BEML Land Assets Ltd
12. Computer Age Management Services Ltd
13. Ceinsys Tech Ltd
14. CESC Ltd
15. Classic Filaments Ltd
16. Cineline India Ltd
17. Cosmo Ferrites Ltd
65. Nila Infrastructures Ltd
66. OCCL Ltd
67. Oxford Industries Ltd
68. Punjab National Bank
69. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
70. Panther Industrial Products Ltd
71. PTC India Financial Services Ltd
72. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
73. Pokarna Ltd
74. Hitachi Energy India Ltd
75. Premco Global Ltd
76. Prismx Global Ventures Ltd
77. Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
78. PSP Projects Ltd
79. Redington Ltd
80. Relaxo Footwears Ltd
81. Responsive Industries Ltd
82. Sagar Systech Ltd
83. Sagility India Ltd
84. Samrat Forgings Ltd
85. Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd
86. Sejal Glass Ltd
87. Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
88. Semac Construction Ltd
89. Shanthi Gears Ltd
90. Share India Securities Ltd6
91. Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd
92. SIS Ltd
93. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
94. Sonata Software Ltd
95. Spencers Retail Ltd
96. Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd
97. SRM Energy Ltd
98. Sunil Healthcare Ltd
99. Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd
100. Suraj Products Ltd
101. Tata Steel Ltd
102. TCI Express Ltd
103. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
104. Tips Music Ltd
105. T Spiritual World Ltd
106. Tulasee Bio Ethanol Ltd
107. V2 Retail Ltd
108. Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
109. Virtual Global Education Ltd
110. Welspun Living Ltd
111. Yasho Industries Ltd
112. Hindustan Housing Company Ltd
113. Zydus Wellness Ltd