HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are scheduled to announce their earnings reports for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 15: HCL Tech, Rallis India, Tata Tech, LIC HDB Financial Services, Bank of Maharashtra, AWL Agri Business, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Network 18 Media, and Just Dial are among the other 23 companies expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Q1 preview for the insurance firms

HDFC Life Insurance: Its margin is expected to be 25.5 per cent, compared with 25 per cent a year ago. In Q4FY25, the insurer’s margin stood at 26.53 per cent.

ALSO READ: Results preview: Insurance companies set for a profit bump in Q1 FY26 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Analysts forecast the company’s margin to be 24.2 per cent, up from 24 per cent in Q1FY25. The margin in Q4FY25 was 22.7 per cent. ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Analysts polled by Business Standard estimate the firm’s combined ratio at 101.2 per cent, compared with 102.3 per cent in Q1FY25. Market overview for July 15 Domestic benchmark indices are likely to take cues from a confluence of global and local triggers today, July 15, including India’s retail inflation for June, second-quarter GDP figures from China, US inflation data, and political developments such as US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures. Investor sentiment remains cautious amid the ongoing Q1 earnings season and recent global equity volatility.

Following a volatile session, Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Monday, July 14, amid global cues as Trump imposed a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico , effective from August 1. That apart, nervousness amid the June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings season also kept sentiment in check. On Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 247.01 or 0.3 per cent to close at 82,253.46, while the Nifty50 settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent at 25,082.3 levels. In the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap indices were up 0.71 per cent and 1.04 per cent, respectively.