Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit declined 1.9 per cent from ₹7,033 crore in Q4FY25. However, revenue increased 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹40,925 crore.

Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).Revenue for the quarter rose 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,279 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.