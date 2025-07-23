Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Revenue for the quarter rises to ₹42,279 crore

Infosys
(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).  Revenue for the quarter rose 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,279 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. 
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit declined 1.9 per cent from ₹7,033 crore in Q4FY25. However, revenue increased 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹40,925 crore.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Topics :Breaking NewsInfosys Q1 resultsIT Industry

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

