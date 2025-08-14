Indian Oil Q1 profit doubles to ₹5,689 cr on stronger refining margins

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest refiner, today reported that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 more than doubled to ₹5,689 crore, compared with ₹2,643 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said the improvement in net profit was mainly on account of higher refining and marketing margins, partly offset by inventory losses in Q1 FY26, compared with inventory gains in Q1 FY25.

Indian Oil’s revenue from operations during the June 2025 quarter rose 1.2 per cent to ₹2,18,608 crore, against ₹2,15,989 crore in the same quarter last year.