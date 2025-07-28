IndusInd Bank Q1 profit drops 72% to ₹604 crore; NII falls to ₹4,640 crore

Private sector lender Indusind Bank on Monday reported a 72 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 604 crore.

Indusind Bank, which is reeling under a slew of issues stemming from alleged irregularities of the management in recognising bad loans and trading reverses, had reported a net profit of Rs 2,171 crore in the year-ago period.

It had reported a loss of Rs 2,329 crore in the preceding March quarter, and the interim management, which has taken over operations of the business after the resignation of leadership including then chief executive Sumant Kathpalia, had said that all the possible impacts are recognised.

Total income dropped to Rs 14,420.80 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 14,988.38 crore in the year-ago period. ALSO READ: RBI grants 1-month extension to IndusInd Bank's committee of executives The lender's core net interest income also declined to Rs 4,640 crore during the reporting quarter against Rs 5,408 crore. Decline in fee and other income was relatively limited, with the overall number dropping to Rs 2,157 crore from Rs 2,442 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing assets ratio for the lender increased to 3.64 per cent in June against 3.13 per cent in March, but the provisions declined on-quarter to Rs 1,760 crore from Rs 2,522 crore.