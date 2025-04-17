Infosys Q4 net profit drops 12% to ₹7,033 crore; revenue rises 7.9%

Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Thursday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹7,033 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40,928 crore, the Salil Parekh-led company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Final dividend and record date

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for the dividend and for the Annual General Meeting is May 30, 2025, with the dividend to be paid on June 30, 2025, Infosys said.

CEO commentary

“We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation,” said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“Our depth in AI, cloud and digital, and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients,” he added.

Sequential growth and Q-o-Q trends

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit rose 3.3 per cent to ₹7,030 crore in Q4FY25. However, revenue declined 2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹40,928 crore.

Q3FY25 performance recap

In Q3FY25, Infosys had reported an 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit to ₹6,806 crore, up from ₹6,106 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue rose 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,764 crore, compared to ₹38,821 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses increased 3.5 per cent to ₹3,732 crore, from ₹3,607 crore a year earlier.

Share performance

Infosys shares opened at ₹1,404.85 and fell to an intraday low of ₹1,378.60 on the BSE, before recovering to close at ₹1,428.10, up ₹15.10 or 1.07 per cent.

Infosys shares have declined 25 per cent so far in 2025, amid broader volatility in IT stocks due to the imposition of US tariffs, followed by a 90-day pause.