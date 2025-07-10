Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) reported a 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), compared to ₹383.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, net profit declined 50.8 per cent — or just over half — from ₹501.79 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25).

Revenue from operations, however, rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹1,947.60 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,510.27 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2.3 per cent from ₹1,904.15 crore reported in Q4FY25.