Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Ireda Q1FY26 results: Net profit falls 35.6% YoY to ₹246.88 crore

Revenue from operations rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹1,947.60 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,510.27 crore in Q1FY25

IREDA
IREDA | Source: Company website
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) reported a 35.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹246.88 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26), compared to ₹383.70 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Sequentially, net profit declined 50.8 per cent — or just over half — from ₹501.79 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4FY25).
 
Revenue from operations, however, rose 29 per cent YoY to ₹1,947.60 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,510.27 crore in Q1FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 2.3 per cent from ₹1,904.15 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 22%, revenue falls 4%

TCS Q1 result: Net profit rises 6% to ₹12,740 cr; interim dividend declared

TCS Q1 FY26 net profit rises 6%; misses estimate on revenue growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1

Tata Steel Q1 output slips on maintenance; retail, auto deliveries grow

Topics :IREDAQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story