Q2 results today: HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs among 11 firms on Oct 23

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Colgate Palmolive (India), Laurus Labs, PTC India Financial Services, and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are among the key firms scheduled to release their Q2FY26 (July–September) financial results today.

Other companies announcing their quarterly earnings include Fabtech Technologies, Jumbo Bag, Andhra Cements, Sagar Cements, South India Paper Mills, and Vardhman Textiles.

UltraTech Cement Q2 result highlights

Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement reported a 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,231.58 crore for Q2FY26, driven by higher cement volumes, better realisations, and lower input costs.

Revenue rose 20.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,607 crore, with grey cement volumes up 7.1 per cent and realisations improving 4.5 per cent. Total expenses climbed 15.9 per cent, while power costs fell 8 per cent and fuel and logistics costs dropped 6 per cent each.

Operating EBITDA per tonne increased to ₹966, up ₹242 Y-o-Y. UltraTech also announced a ₹10,255 crore expansion plan to raise cement capacity by 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including via India Cements. For H1FY26, revenue grew 16.4 per cent to ₹40,882 crore and profit jumped 57.3 per cent to ₹3,457 crore, though sequentially both dipped, revenue by 8 per cent and profit by 44.7 per cent, due to subdued monsoon demand. Market snapshot: October 23 Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday amid optimism over a potential India–US trade deal. NSE Nifty50 opened 188.60 points higher at 26,057.20 (up 0.73 per cent).

BSE Sensex rose 727.81 points to 85,154.15 (up 0.86 per cent). The stock market remained closed on Wednesday, October 22, for Diwali Balipratipada. Global cues Asian markets opened lower, tracking Wall Street's declines on renewed US-China trade tensions. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.22 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.09 per cent. In the US, markets closed lower overnight on corporate earnings concerns and the government shutdown entering its fourth week. The Nasdaq lost 0.9 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.5 per cent.