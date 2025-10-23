Colgate Q2FY26 results: Profit drops 17% to ₹327.5 cr, dividend declared

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in net profit to ₹327.51 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), compared to ₹395.05 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased marginally from ₹320.62 crore. Colgate's net sales for the quarter stood at ₹1,507 crore, down 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,609 crore, and up 6.05 per cent sequentially from ₹1,421 crore.

Impact of GST rate revision The company attributed the decline to temporary disruptions following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate revision.

“During the quarter, GST rates on our entire oral care portfolio were reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. We welcome this move by the government... While we continued to navigate through a difficult operating environment, our second quarter performance also reflects the transitory disruption at distributors and retailers across channels caused by GST rate revision," said Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Colgate-Palmolive (India). "Our first half performance cycles a high base of double-digit net sales growth in the base period, and we expect a gradual recovery in performance in the second half," she added.