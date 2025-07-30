JB Pharma Q1 results: Net profit up at 14% to ₹202 cr, revenue rises 9%

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit to ₹202 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹177 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue in the first quarter stood at ₹1,094 crore as against ₹1,004 crore in the same period a year ago, up 9 per cent, it added.

"The domestic business recorded approximately 14 per cent value growth. This was driven by acute and chronic segments, including our ophthalmology portfolio. Our major brands & their franchises are also performing well," JB Pharma CEO and Wholetime Director, Nikhil Chopra said.