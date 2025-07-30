Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JB Pharma Q1 results: Net profit up at 14% to ₹202 cr, revenue rises 9%

JB Pharma Q1 results: Net profit up at 14% to ₹202 cr, revenue rises 9%

The company had posted a net profit of ₹177 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) said in a regulatory filing

The company said its domestic formulations business recorded revenue of ₹678 crore as against ₹595 crore in the first quarter last fiscal year, up 14 per cent driven by good growth in acute including opthal portfolio and the chronic portfolio.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit to ₹202 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹177 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JB Pharma) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue in the first quarter stood at ₹1,094 crore as against ₹1,004 crore in the same period a year ago, up 9 per cent, it added.

"The domestic business recorded approximately 14 per cent value growth. This was driven by acute and chronic segments, including our ophthalmology portfolio. Our major brands & their franchises are also performing well," JB Pharma CEO and Wholetime Director, Nikhil Chopra said.

He further said, "The CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) business momentum is likely to sustain in coming quarters."  The company said its domestic formulations business recorded revenue of ₹678 crore as against ₹595 crore in the first quarter last fiscal year, up 14 per cent driven by good growth in acute including opthal portfolio and the chronic portfolio.

International business revenue declined marginally to ₹283 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹290 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Going forward, Chopra said, "We will maintain focus on driving topline growth, cost optimisation and organisational efficiencies. I am confident that the organisation will continue to perform well, with our domestic and CDMO segments leading the way on growth and profitability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

