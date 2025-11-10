Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jindal Stainless Q2 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹808 cr on strong demand

Jindal Stainless Q2 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹808 cr on strong demand

Local demand for stainless steel - used in transport, construction, appliances and industrial goods - stayed firm in the July-September quarter

Jindal Steel
Its net revenue rose 11.4 per cent to 108.93 billion rupees. | File Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Jindal Stainless reported a 32.6 per cent rise in second quarter profit on Monday, on strong growth in volumes driven by improved domestic demand conditions. The O.P. Jindal Group company's consolidated profit after tax rose to Rs 808  (about $92 million) for the quarter ended September 30, as compared to 6.09 billion rupees last year.

Its net revenue rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 10,893 crore.

KEY CONTEXT

Local demand for stainless steel - used in transport, construction, appliances and industrial goods - stayed firm in the July-September quarter, buoyed by strong manufacturing activity, infrastructure rollout and steady government spending.

The company said in August that the launch of an anti-dumping investigation by the government into cheap stainless steel imports had been delayed due to trade uncertainty stemming from US tariffs on Indian goods.

Analysts said that Jindal Stainless stands to gain the most from a potential anti-dumping duty on cold-rolled stainless steel flat imports from China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highway Infra Q2 reuslts: PAT rises to ₹9.7 cr, eyes ₹200 cr EPC projects

KPIT Technologies Q2 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹169 crore, revenue up 8%

Emami Q2 results: PAT falls 29.7% to ₹148 cr on temporary trade disruption

WeWork India Q2FY26 results: PAT drops to ₹6.4 cr; revenue rises to ₹585 cr

SJVN Q2 results: Net profit dips 30% to ₹308 cr; plans to raise ₹1k cr

Topics :Company ResultsJindal Stainless SteelQ2 results

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story