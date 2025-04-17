Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 2% to ₹316 crore

Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a two per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹316 crore for the quarter ended March. The board recommended a dividend of ₹0.5 per share for FY25, demonstrating steady financial performance and shareholder returns, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total income for Q4FY25 rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,079 crore, and income from business operations stood at ₹349 crore as of March 31. To fuel future growth and support the growing scale of its diverse businesses, the board approved the infusion of additional equity capital of ₹1,346 crore in group entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Payments Bank, and the joint ventures with BlackRock for asset and wealth management.

The assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹10,053 crore as of March 31 from ₹173 crore a year ago and ₹4,199 crore as of December. With the expansion of financial products and services, the company has focused on enhancing its distribution reach across digital and physical touchpoints. The digital footprint of Jio Financial Services was further expanded with the integration of the company’s product offerings with the MyJio App in September.

As of March 31, the current monthly active users of the JioFinance app stood at eight million across all digital payments. The branch network of the company has increased with the establishment of a physical presence in 10 tier-I cities, exhibiting strong demand for retail and corporate lending solutions.

“In FY25, we leveraged the strong foundation built in FY24 to drive exceptional execution and significant operational growth across businesses, in a risk-calibrated manner. The year was defined by swift product launches, strengthening distribution across key markets, and rapid growth in the JioFinance app’s user base,” said Hitesh Sethia, managing director and chief executive officer, Jio Financial Services.

He further added, “In FY26, we will build upon this momentum by leveraging our integrated data infrastructure and AI-driven analytics to offer the right product to the right customer, through the right channel. Over the medium to long term, our aspiration is to become one of the leading companies in financial services, in terms of meaningful market share, innovation, and ability to offer products at cost points relevant for Indian customers.”

Jio Payments Bank Limited, which had 2.31 million customers as on March 31, expanded its network of business correspondents to more than 14,000—an over six-fold increase over FY24. A key highlight of the year was an industry-first initiative by Jio Payment Solutions: JioSoundPay on JioBharat feature phones. JioSoundPay is an innovative feature that provides instant audio alerts for UPI payments, boosting security and ease for merchants, the company said.