Q4 results today: Infosys, HDFC Life among 12 to post results on Apr 17

Tech major Infosys will be among the 12 companies to announce its earnings report for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday. Companies will also be releasing their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31.

Besides Infosys, other companies announcing financial results today are Jio Financial Services, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Elxsi, Advik Capital, Devinsu Trading, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Indosolar, National Standard (India), Sanathnagar Enterprises, Omnitex Industries India.

Infosys Q4 expectations

According to estimates tracked by Business Standard , Infosys is likely to report a dip in its bottom line in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Infosys’ revenue is expected to come in at ₹41,965.95 crore, marking a 0.48 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). On a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the company’s top line is projected to grow by an average of 10.66 per cent.

In its third quarter, Infosys reported a 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit, amounting to ₹6,806 crore. Sequentially, net profits were up 4.6 per cent. Revenue was up 1.9 per cent sequentially to ₹41,353 crore.

Last week, another IT-major TCS announced its quarterly results, reporting a 1.69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), at ₹12,224 crore year-on-year. During the same period last year, the company had declared a net profit of ₹12,434 crore.

Market review, April 17

On Thursday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, dragged down by IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 362 points to 76,682.29 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 129.75 points to 23,307.45.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the biggest losers. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India were the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225, Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were quoting higher. US markets ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 17

1. Infosys

2. Jio Financial Services

3. HDFC Asset Management Company

4. HDFC Life Insurance Company

5. Tata Elxsi

6. Advik Capital

7. Devinsu Trading

8. Mahindra EPC Irrigation

9. Indosolar

10. National Standard (India)

11. Sanathnagar Enterprises

12. Omnitex Industries India