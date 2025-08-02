JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹149.88 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 financial year.
The company, which completed the merger of subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works, had posted a profit of Rs 56.68 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organisation.
Total income was up 11.8 per cent at ₹1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at ₹1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter.
Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said, profitability of the company improved on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost." JK Lakshmi Cement's sales volume in the June quarter was at 3,326 lakh tonne, up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.
Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement were at ₹1,559.26 crore, up 6.68 per cent from the year-ago period.
The company said the merger with Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL) will strengthen its footprint in the Indian cement sector.
"The merger, approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is aimed at simplifying the group structure, enhancing operational efficiencies, and realising long-term synergies. The consolidation will enable optimal utilisation of resources, improved logistics and supply chain management, and a unified approach to customer and market engagement," it said.
The company's Composite Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The scheme has become effective from July 31, 2025.
JK Lakshmi Cement has a capacity of about 16.5 million tonne per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app