Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 results: PAT rises 2-fold to ₹150 cr, income up 12%

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at ₹1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at ₹1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter

cement, cement sector
JK Lakshmi Cement has a capacity of about 16.5 million tonne per annum.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd has reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹149.88 crore for the June quarter of 2025-26 financial year.

The company, which completed the merger of subsidiary Udaipur Cement Works, had posted a profit of Rs 56.68 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organisation.

Total income was up 11.8 per cent at ₹1,763.14 crore in the June quarter, helped by volume gains. It was at ₹1,576.96 crore in the corresponding quarter. 

ALSO READ: Cholamandalam Investment Q1 result: Net Profit jumps 21% to ₹1,136 crore

Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said, profitability of the company improved on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost."  JK Lakshmi Cement's sales volume in the June quarter was at 3,326 lakh tonne, up nearly 10 per cent year-on-year.

Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement were at ₹1,559.26 crore, up 6.68 per cent from the year-ago period.

The company said the merger with Udaipur Cement Works Limited (UCWL) will strengthen its footprint in the Indian cement sector.

"The merger, approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is aimed at simplifying the group structure, enhancing operational efficiencies, and realising long-term synergies. The consolidation will enable optimal utilisation of resources, improved logistics and supply chain management, and a unified approach to customer and market engagement," it said.

The company's Composite Scheme of Arrangement has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. The scheme has become effective from July 31, 2025.

JK Lakshmi Cement has a capacity of about 16.5 million tonne per annum. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Investment Q1 result: Net Profit jumps 21% to ₹1,136 crore

Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Topics :JK CementQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story