Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

Total income of the company rose by more than 21 per cent to Rs 279.41 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26 against Rs 230.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement

steel, steel industry

Gujarat-based Mangalam Worldwide is an integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Saturday reported a over 68 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 10.13 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by more than 21 per cent to ₹279.41 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26 against ₹230.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. 

"The company has showcased robust growth powered by improved efficiencies and rising demand for stainless steel across key markets, Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Chairman Vipin Prakash Mangal said.

 

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 53.04 per cent to ₹19.72 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹12.88 crore in the first quarter of FY25, Mangal said, adding that EBITDA margins were upwards of 7.1 per cent. 

Gujarat-based Mangalam Worldwide is an integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NSE

Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

ITC

ITC Q1FY26 results: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr, revenue rises 19.53%

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Delhivery

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

Topics : Steel Industry Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon