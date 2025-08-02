Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

Q1 results highlights from August 1
Market close highlights from August 1
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 2
- Saven Technologies Ltd
- Aanchal Ispat Ltd
- ABB India Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
- AJAX Engineering Ltd
- Albert David Ltd
- AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
- Antariksh Industries Ltd
- Annvrridhhi Ventures Ltd
- Ashika Credit Capital Ltd
- Atvo Enterprises Ltd
- Balaji Amines Ltd
- Bhageria Industries Ltd
- Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
- Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
- Damodar Industries Ltd
- Eraaya Lifespaces Ltd
- Epigral Ltd
- Exxaro Tiles Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd
- Finolex Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
- GSL Securities Ltd
- HB Estate Developers Ltd
- HB Leasing & Finance Company Ltd
- IKIO Technologies Ltd
- Incap Ltd
- Indo Thai Securities Ltd
- Krishna Ventures Ltd
- Lead Financial Services Ltd
- Madhav Infra Projects Ltd
- Manbro Industries Ltd
- Mawana Sugars Ltd
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Milestone Furniture Ltd
- Mirza International Ltd
- Neogen Chemicals Ltd
- Patels Airtemp India Ltd
- Pet Plastics Ltd
- Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd
- Prime Industries Ltd
- Real Growth Corporation Ltd
- Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
- Shivkamal Impex Ltd
- Sirca Paints India Ltd
- Sportking India Ltd
- Stylam Industries Ltd
- Tashi India Ltd
- Tirupati Finlease Ltd
- Urja Global Ltd
- Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Veljan Denison Ltd
- Vishnu Chemicals Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- Zenith Fibres Ltd
