Q1 results today: ABB, Federal Bank, Finolex among 56 firms on August 2

ABB India, Federal Bank, Balaji Amines, Mirza International, Neogen Chemicals, and Finolex Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for Q1FY26

Q1 results highlights from August 1 ITC: Cigarette-to-soap conglomerate ITC reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,244.2 crore for Q1FY26, driven mainly by its cigarettes and agri businesses, up from ₹5,091.59 crore a year earlier. A host of other companies also expected to declare their Q1 results today include Medplus Health Services, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Sarda Energy & Minerals, IKIO Technologies, Exxaro Tiles, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Market close highlights from August 1 Indian benchmark equity indices closed lower on Friday, tracking global jitters after US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on several trading partners, including 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, effective August 7. While the adjusted tariff on India was maintained at 25 per cent, the move weighed on investor sentiment. ALSO READ: Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 586pts, Nifty at 24,565; pharma shares bleed; FMCG bucks trend The BSE Sensex declined 585.67 points or 0.72 per cent to end at 80,599.91, after trading between 81,317.51 and 80,495.57. The NSE Nifty50 fell 203 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 24,565.35, with an intraday range of 24,784.15 to 24,535.05.