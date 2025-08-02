Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Saturday reported a over 68 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 10.13 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by more than 21 per cent to ₹279.41 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26 against ₹230.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"The company has showcased robust growth powered by improved efficiencies and rising demand for stainless steel across key markets, Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Chairman Vipin Prakash Mangal said.