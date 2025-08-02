Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

Mangalam Worldwide Q1 results: PAT jumps 68% to ₹10.13 cr, revenue up 21%

steel, steel industry
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Saturday reported a over 68 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 10.13 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by more than 21 per cent to ₹279.41 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26 against ₹230.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Steel quality control order duplicative and hurts MSMEs, says GTRI

"The company has showcased robust growth powered by improved efficiencies and rising demand for stainless steel across key markets, Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Chairman Vipin Prakash Mangal said.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 53.04 per cent to ₹19.72 crore in the June quarter compared to ₹12.88 crore in the first quarter of FY25, Mangal said, adding that EBITDA margins were upwards of 7.1 per cent. 

Gujarat-based Mangalam Worldwide is an integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Steel IndustryQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

