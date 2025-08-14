Vodafone Idea Q1 FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹6,608 cr, Arpu up 15%

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹6,608 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), compared with ₹6,432 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The telecom major’s revenue from operations grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,022.5 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹10,508.3 crore in Q1FY25.