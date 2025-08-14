Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹180.35 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at ₹262.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹8,912.69 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹7,202.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the June quarter, there was an increase in other expenses, primarily on account of the spends on advertisements.

"Effective May 31, 2025, basic customs duty on crude palm, sunflower, and soybean oils dropped to 10 per cent. This impacted the edible oil demand in Q1, FY26," the company said.