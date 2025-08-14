Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹180 crore

Total income rose to ₹8,912.69 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹7,202.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing

Patanjali
"Effective May 31, 2025, basic customs duty on crude palm, sunflower, and soybean oils dropped to 10 per cent. This impacted the edible oil demand in Q1, FY26," the company said. (Photo Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Patanjali Foods Ltd on Thursday reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹180.35 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at ₹262.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹8,912.69 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹7,202.35 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Copper Q1FY26 results: Net profit increases 18% to ₹134 crore

During the June quarter, there was an increase in other expenses, primarily on account of the spends on advertisements.

"Effective May 31, 2025, basic customs duty on crude palm, sunflower, and soybean oils dropped to 10 per cent. This impacted the edible oil demand in Q1, FY26," the company said.

Patanjali Foods is one of the major players in edible oils.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 results: Net profit increases 10% to ₹96.6 crore

Indian Oil Q1 profit nearly doubles to ₹6,813 cr, revenue up marginally

Blackbox Q1 results: Net profit rises 28% to ₹47 cr despite revenue decline

Amara Raja Energy Q1 results: PAT down 33% at ₹164.8 cr on high expenses

Q1 results today: Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil on Aug 14

Topics :Q1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story