Bank of India Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.6% to ₹2,554 crore

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago

Shares of BoI settled at Rs 123.3 apiece, down 1.67 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday reported a 7.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,554 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 20,626 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 19,872 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of BoI improved to 2.54 per cent of advances in Q2 compared to 4.41 per cent in Q2 of FY25.

Provisioning for non-performing assets during the quarter under review was Rs 472 crore as against Rs 1,427 crore in Q2 of FY25.

Shares of BoI settled at Rs 123.3 apiece, down 1.67 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company ResultsBank of IndiaQ2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

