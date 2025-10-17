Bank of India Q2 FY26 results: Net profit rises 7.6% to ₹2,554 crore

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday reported a 7.6 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,554 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 2,374 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 20,626 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 19,872 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of BoI improved to 2.54 per cent of advances in Q2 compared to 4.41 per cent in Q2 of FY25.

Provisioning for non-performing assets during the quarter under review was Rs 472 crore as against Rs 1,427 crore in Q2 of FY25.