LTTS Q2 results: PAT up 3% to ₹328.7 cr, revenue rises 16% to ₹2,979 cr

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Friday reported a 2.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 328.7 crore in the quarter ending September 2025.

It had reported a profit (attributable to equity shareholders of the company) of Rs 319.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to regulatory filings.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 2,979.5 crore, 15.8 per cent higher than Rs 2,573 crore registered in the second quarter of FY25.

Sequentially, profit and revenue rose by 4.1 per cent and 3.9 per cent, respectively.

"Our strong momentum of large deal wins continued as we touched a record high TCV of near-USD 300 mn in the quarter, which reflects the confidence our global clients have in our next-gen offerings.