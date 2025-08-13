Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

Revenue from operations was up 16.95 per cent to ₹2,260.86 crore in the June quarter from ₹1,933.06 crore a year ago

jubilant foods, Dominos, Jubilant FoodWorks
The company has reported a net profit of ₹58.02 crore for the April-June period a year ago, JFL, which is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a 62.58 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹ 94.33 crore during the June quarter.

The company has reported a net profit of ₹58.02 crore for the April-June period a year ago, JFL, which is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 16.95 per cent to ₹2,260.86 crore in the June quarter from ₹1,933.06 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses were ₹2,153.74 crore in the June quarter, up 15.3 per cent.

JFL's total income, which includes other income, was up 16.88 per cent to ₹ 2,279.39 crore.

JFL's revenue from the Indian market during the quarter was ₹1,701.6 crore, up 18.2 per cent, driven by 17.7 per cent growth in Domino's India business, the company said in its earnings presentation.

"In Turkey, sales came in at ₹9,300 million ( ₹930 crore)... Domino's Sri Lanka revenue of ₹248 million ( ₹24.8 crore) was up by 42.4 per cent. Domino's Bangladesh revenue came in at ₹177 million ( ₹17.7 crore), higher by 4.3 per cent. A total of 13 net stores were added across all brands in the international markets, ending the period with 1,025 stores," the company said in a filing.

JFL added 71 stores during the quarter, taking the group network to 3,387 stores, in which Domino's network is 3,098 stores.

The company CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said, "Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead. We've accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery."  In parallel, we continue to scale Popeyes with the ambition of making it India's most-loved chicken brand. Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion in the business, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business," he said.

JFL is a leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands -- Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' -- and two owned brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAF brand -- COFFY -- in Turkey.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday settled at ₹639.90 on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹24 cr post demerger

BPCL Q1 results: PAT up 140% at ₹6,839.02 cr on bumper retail fuel margin

Muthoot Finance Q1 results: Profit surges 90% on strong gold loan growth

Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

Topics :Company NewsJubilant FoodworkQ1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story