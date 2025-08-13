Jubilant Foodworks Q1 results: Profit jumps 63% to ₹94 cr on strong sales

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a 62.58 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹ 94.33 crore during the June quarter.
The company has reported a net profit of ₹58.02 crore for the April-June period a year ago, JFL, which is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations was up 16.95 per cent to ₹2,260.86 crore in the June quarter from ₹1,933.06 crore a year ago.
Its total expenses were ₹2,153.74 crore in the June quarter, up 15.3 per cent.
JFL's total income, which includes other income, was up 16.88 per cent to ₹ 2,279.39 crore.
JFL's revenue from the Indian market during the quarter was ₹1,701.6 crore, up 18.2 per cent, driven by 17.7 per cent growth in Domino's India business, the company said in its earnings presentation.
"In Turkey, sales came in at ₹9,300 million ( ₹930 crore)... Domino's Sri Lanka revenue of ₹248 million ( ₹24.8 crore) was up by 42.4 per cent. Domino's Bangladesh revenue came in at ₹177 million ( ₹17.7 crore), higher by 4.3 per cent. A total of 13 net stores were added across all brands in the international markets, ending the period with 1,025 stores," the company said in a filing.
JFL added 71 stores during the quarter, taking the group network to 3,387 stores, in which Domino's network is 3,098 stores.
The company CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said, "Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead. We've accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery." In parallel, we continue to scale Popeyes with the ambition of making it India's most-loved chicken brand. Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion in the business, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business," he said.
JFL is a leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands -- Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' -- and two owned brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAF brand -- COFFY -- in Turkey.
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday settled at ₹639.90 on the BSE, up 1.09 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
