Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Q1 FY26 company results: CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Firstcry and Pfizer are also to release their April-June quarter earnings reports today

markets, Sensex, nifty
Q1 Result Today: GIFT Nifty futures traded 63 points higher at 24,618 at 8:12 am
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Anthem Biosciences, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, and Godrej Industries are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
 
A host of other companies are expected to declare their Q1 results today, including Hindustan Copper, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pfizer, TVS Electronics, and Vishal Mega Mart.

Nykaa Q1 result highlights

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of beauty retailer Nykaa, posted a 79.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for Q1 FY26 at ₹24.47 crore, up from ₹13.64 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit grew 28.4 per cent.
 
Revenue from operations climbed 23.41 per cent to ₹2,154.9 crore from ₹1,746.1 crore in Q1 FY25, compared with ₹2,061.7 crore in the preceding quarter. 
  Ebitda rose 46 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹141 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 5.5 per cent in Q1 FY25. Gross merchandise value (GMV) advanced 26 per cent to ₹4,182 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results highlights

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 42 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY26 at ₹432.8 crore, up from ₹305.2 crore in the April–June quarter of the previous fiscal. 
  Consolidated revenue for the period grew 15 per cent to ₹5,842.1 crore from ₹5,085.6 crore in Q1 FY25. Ebitda came in at ₹852 crore, compared to ₹675 crore in the same quarter last year.

Market overview for August 13

Helped by strong global cues, Indian equities are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday. Investors will also weigh the latest retail inflation figures and corporate earnings.
 
India’s retail inflation eased to an eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July from 2.1 per cent in June, driven by deeper deflation in several food items, though edible oil prices surged at a pace not seen since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in early 2022. Retail prices rose 1.18 per cent in rural areas and 2.05 per cent in urban regions. 
  Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures traded 63 points higher at 24,618 at 8:12 am.
 
In global markets, Asia-Pacific indices advanced, with China’s CSI 300 up 0.37 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.94 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei climbing 1.3 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI adding 0.38 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 13

  1. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  2. Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
  3. Ador Welding Ltd
  4. Anthem Biosciences
  5. Avanti Feeds Ltd-$
  6. Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
  7. Bhartiya International Ltd
  8. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  9. BPL Ltd
  10. Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  11. Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd
  12. CSB Bank Ltd
  13. Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd
  14. Engineers India
  15. Brainbees Solutions Firstcry
  16. Godrej Industries
  17. Hindustan Copper
  18. Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd
  19. India Nippon Electricals Ltd
  20. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation
  21. Jindal Capital Ltd
  22. Jubilant FoodWorks
  23. Kalpataru
  24. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  25. Krishanveer Forge Ltd
  26. Laxmi India Finance
  27. Samvardhana Motherson International
  28. Muthoot Finance
  29. Nuvama Wealth Management
  30. Pfizer
  31. SAB Industries Ltd
  32. Samhi Hotels
  33. Texmaco Rail & Engineering
  34. TVS Electronics
  35. United Spirits
  36. Vishal Mega Mart
  37. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-$
  38. Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

