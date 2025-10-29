Radico Khaitan Q2 profit up 73% to ₹140 cr, revenue rises to ₹5,057 cr

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.56 crore in the September quarter, on the back of robust volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 5,056.72 crore as against Rs 3,906.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 4,872.75 crore as compared to Rs 3,795.84 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.