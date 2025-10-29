L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", the company said in a BSE filing. It added that orders worth ₹1.15 trillion were received during the quarter, out of which 65 per cent were international orders.

L&T's revenue from operations stood at ₹67,984 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹61,555 crore during Q2FY25, and 6.8 per cent sequentially.

“Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders, across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the company’s leadership position in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) domain," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director at L&T.

"We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects...To ensure long-term sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving business environment, efforts are ongoing to streamline and grow the emerging technology-led businesses, so to complement our core businesses in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing and project management," he added.