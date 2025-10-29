Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

Profit surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses, Larsen & Toubro said in a BSE filing

Larsen & Toubro
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹3,395.29 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 8.5 per cent from ₹3,617.19 crore.
 
The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", the company said in a BSE filing. It added that orders worth ₹1.15 trillion were received during the quarter, out of which 65 per cent were international orders.
 
L&T's revenue from operations stood at ₹67,984 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹61,555 crore during Q2FY25, and 6.8 per cent sequentially.
 
“Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders, across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the company’s leadership position in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) domain," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director at L&T.
 
"We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects...To ensure long-term sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving business environment, efforts are ongoing to streamline and grow the emerging technology-led businesses, so to complement our core businesses in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing and project management," he added.
 

L&T segment-wise growth (Y-o-Y)

 
Infrastructure projects
 
Order inflow: ₹52,686 crore, up 6 per cent
Revenue: ₹31,759 crore, down 1 per cent due to slower progress in water projects and extended monsoon
 
Energy projects
 
Order inflow: ₹38,156 crore, more than doubled on strong Hydrocarbon orders
Revenue: ₹13,082 crore, up 48 per cent on higher international project execution
 
Hi-Tech manufacturing
 
Order inflow: ₹2,582 crore, down 34 per cent due to deferred orders
Revenue: ₹2,754 crore, up 33 per cent on improved execution
 
IT & Technology Services
 
Order inflow: ₹13,274 crore, up 12.5 per cent
Revenue: ₹13,274 crore, up 13 per cent due to improved spending in the sector
 
Financial Services
 
Order inflow: ₹4,166 crore, up 8.6 per cent
Income: ₹4,166 crore, up 9 per cent, attributable to higher disbursements in the retail finance segment
 
Development Projects
Order inflow: ₹1,531 crore, up 10.6 per cent
Revenue: ₹1,533 crore, up 10 per cent  
 
L&T Q2 result highlights
 
Revenue: ₹67,984 crore
Profit: ₹3,926 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹28.54 (basic) and ₹28.53 (diluted)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan Q2 profit up 73% to ₹140 cr, revenue rises to ₹5,057 cr

DCM Shriram Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹159 cr, revenue at ₹1,108 cr

Coal India Q2FY26 results: Profit falls 32% to ₹4,262 cr, dividend declared

Q2 results today: BHEL, L&T, Coal India, Varun Beverages, 63 more on Oct 29

Shree Cement Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹310 crore

Topics :Larsen ToubroQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story