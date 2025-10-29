L&T Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 16% to ₹3,926 cr, revenup up 10%

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro
(L&T) on Monday reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹3,395.29 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 8.5 per cent from ₹3,617.19 crore.
The surge was driven by a strong "order momentum across a broad spectrum of businesses", the company said in a BSE filing. It added that orders worth ₹1.15 trillion were received during the quarter, out of which 65 per cent were international orders.
L&T's revenue from operations stood at ₹67,984 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹61,555 crore during Q2FY25, and 6.8 per cent sequentially.
“Our ability to repeatedly secure large orders, across segments and geographies is a true testimony to the company’s leadership position in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) domain," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director at L&T.
"We continue to witness higher capex spends, in both our primary geographies of India and the Middle East, and remain fairly optimistic about order prospects...To ensure long-term sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving business environment, efforts are ongoing to streamline and grow the emerging technology-led businesses, so to complement our core businesses in the domains of engineering, construction, manufacturing and project management," he added.
L&T segment-wise growth (Y-o-Y)
Infrastructure projects
Order inflow: ₹52,686 crore, up 6 per cent
Revenue: ₹31,759 crore, down 1 per cent due to slower progress in water projects and extended monsoon
Energy projects
Order inflow: ₹38,156 crore, more than doubled on strong Hydrocarbon orders
Revenue: ₹13,082 crore, up 48 per cent on higher international project execution
Hi-Tech manufacturing
Order inflow: ₹2,582 crore, down 34 per cent due to deferred orders
Revenue: ₹2,754 crore, up 33 per cent on improved execution
IT & Technology Services
Order inflow: ₹13,274 crore, up 12.5 per cent
Revenue: ₹13,274 crore, up 13 per cent due to improved spending in the sector
Financial Services
Order inflow: ₹4,166 crore, up 8.6 per cent
Income: ₹4,166 crore, up 9 per cent, attributable to higher disbursements in the retail finance segment
Development Projects
Order inflow: ₹1,531 crore, up 10.6 per cent
Revenue: ₹1,533 crore, up 10 per cent
L&T Q2 result highlights
Revenue: ₹67,984 crore
Profit: ₹3,926 crore
Earnings per share (EPS): ₹28.54 (basic) and ₹28.53 (diluted)