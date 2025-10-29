ixigo posts net loss due to one-off ESOP expense in seasonally weak quarter

Tech travel platform ixigo on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26) due to increased operational costs in a seasonally weak quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 13 crore in the same period last year. The company recorded a one-off ESOP expense of Rs 27 crore during the quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 37 per cent to Rs 282.7 crore from Rs 206.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s gross transaction value (GTV) grew 23 per cent to Rs 4,347.5 crore year-on-year.