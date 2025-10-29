BHEL Q2FY26 results: profit triples to ₹375 cr; revenue rises to ₹7,686 cr

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit more than tripled to Rs 374.89 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 7,686.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,695.37 crore in the same period a year ago.