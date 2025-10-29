Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BHEL Q2FY26 results: profit triples to ₹375 cr; revenue rises to ₹7,686 cr

BHEL Q2FY26 results: profit triples to ₹375 cr; revenue rises to ₹7,686 cr

The company had a consolidated net profit of ₹106.15 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL
Total income of the company rose to Rs 7,686.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,695.37 crore in the same period a year ago. (Image: X/@BHEL_India)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit more than tripled to Rs 374.89 crore in the September quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.15 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 7,686.41 crore in the quarter from Rs 6,695.37 crore in the same period a year ago.

Oct 29 2025

