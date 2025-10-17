Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹574 crore

Karur Vysya Bank Q2 FY26 results: Net profit jumps 21% to ₹574 crore

Provisioning also increased to Rs 274 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period

Karur Vysya Bank
The private sector bank had a net profit of Rs 474 crore for the July-September quarter. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reported a 21 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 574 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The private sector bank had a net profit of Rs 474 crore for the July-September quarter.

Total income rose to Rs 3,320 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,856 crore in Q2 of FY25.

Provisioning also increased to Rs 274 crore during the September quarter of FY26, from Rs 180 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Karur Vyasya Bank settled at Rs 227.40 apiece, up 0.46 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

Topics :Company ResultsKarur Vysya BankQ2 results

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

