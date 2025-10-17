CEAT Q2 results: Net profit jumps 52.6% to ₹186 crore on strong tyre demand

Indian tyre maker CEAT reported a 52.6 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday on strong demand, as vehicle sales rose following the consumption tax cut and festive demand.
The company's consolidated net profit rose to 1.86 billion rupees ($21.2 million) during the quarter ended September 30, from 1.22 billion rupees a year ago.
Revenue from operations increased 14.2 per cent. Total expenses rose 12.2 per cent, with the cost of materials consumed climbing 9.6 per cent.
KEY CONTEXT
In early September, India announced tax cuts on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars to spur domestic demand amid economic headwinds from U.S. tariffs.
CEAT'S CEO Arnab Banerjee told Reuters last month that the company expects to see demand for tyres for tractors and entry-level motorcycles jump the most among its segments, following the tax cut.
CEAT, whose clients include Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki India, is the first listed tyre maker to report results this quarter.
"We look forward to double-digit growth in the second half of the year," Banerjee said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app