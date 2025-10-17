CEAT Q2 results: Net profit jumps 52.6% to ₹186 crore on strong tyre demand

Indian tyre maker CEAT reported a 52.6 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Friday on strong demand, as vehicle sales rose following the consumption tax cut and festive demand.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 1.86 billion rupees ($21.2 million) during the quarter ended September 30, from 1.22 billion rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased 14.2 per cent. Total expenses rose 12.2 per cent, with the cost of materials consumed climbing 9.6 per cent.

KEY CONTEXT

In early September, India announced tax cuts on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars to spur domestic demand amid economic headwinds from U.S. tariffs.