Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

Max Healthcare Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to ₹345 cr on higher revenue

The healthcare major reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹295 crore in the April-June period last year

Max Healthcare to invest $450 mn over next 4 years to double India capacity

The company said its board has approved execution of an agreement to lease a built-to-suit 130-bed hospital in Dehradun.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Healthcare Institute on Wednesday said its profit after tax increased 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹345 crore for June quarter FY26 on enhanced utilisation of operational beds across the hospital network.

The healthcare major reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹295 crore in the April-June period last year.

Gross revenue rose to ₹2,574 crore in the quarter from ₹2,028 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare said in a statement.

Net debt at June-end stood at ₹ 1,755 crore as compared with ₹1,576 crore on March 31, 2025.

The company said its board has approved execution of an agreement to lease a built-to-suit 130-bed hospital in Dehradun.

 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Max, Aster DM, Apollo rally up to 7%; what's driving hospital stocks today?

NSE

Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Narayana, Max Healthcare shares gain up to 5%, hit new highs in weak market

The proposed facility will be located near the company's existing 220-bed hospital, which is operational since 2012. 

Scheduled for commissioning in 2028, the new hospital will, among other specialties, focus on advanced oncology services, including radiation therapy, it said.

Besides, Jaypee Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a binding term sheet to divest Chitta (Bulandshahr) and Anoopshahr hospitals to Manush Aushadi and Anusandan Ltd for ₹40 crore, subject to working capital adjustment at closing.

This move is in line with the company's strategy to concentrate on super-specialty care in larger cities, it said.

"Our sustained growth is a reflection of our strategy and execution capabilities," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said. 

The commissioning of 160-bed brownfield tower at Max Mohali, along with additional brownfield capacities coming online at Max Smart and Nanavati-Max shortly, will significantly enhance clinical and financial performance of the network, he added.

"In parallel, we are scaling up our clinical and support teams, while optimizing our service mix to ensure rapid and effective utilisation of the new capacities," Soi stated.

Shares of the company were trading 0.24 per cent up at ₹1,265 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

KFC, Devyani International

Devyani International Q1 result: Profit plunges 88% amid sluggish demand

ONGC

ONGC Q1 results: Net profit falls 10% to ₹8,024 cr on lower oil prices

markets, Sensex, nifty

Q1 results today: BPCL, IRCTC, Godrej, Muthoot Finance among 642 on Aug 13

Hindalco

Hindalco Industries Q1 results: Net profit up 30% at ₹4,004 crore

Nykaa, beauty care products

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Topics : Company News Max Healthcare Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon