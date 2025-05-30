Friday, May 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15%

Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15%

Sun TV Network reported a 10.4% decline in Q4 PAT to ₹371.77 crore, with annual profit down 11.5%. Revenue fell slightly, while cricket franchise income contributed ₹641.96 crore in FY25

sun tv digital

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Sun TV recorded an 11.53 per cent drop in net profit. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun TV Network Ltd, one of India's leading broadcasters, posted a 10.4 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the March quarter. The PAT stood at ₹371.77 crore, compared to ₹414.94 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
 
The company's revenue from operations during the fourth quarter fell by 2.15 per cent to ₹940.59 crore, from ₹961.28 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, its total expenses rose significantly by 15.23 per cent, reaching ₹631.89 crore during the same period.
 
Despite the decline in operating revenue, Sun TV Network reported a 7.37 per cent increase in total income — which includes other income streams — at ₹1,179.79 crore.
 

Annual financial performance

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Sun TV recorded an 11.53 per cent drop in net profit, which stood at ₹1,703.64 crore. This was lower than the ₹1,925.80 crore reported the previous year.
 
The company’s total consolidated income for the full year was ₹4,712.60 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.55 per cent from the year before.

Also Read

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Marriott International, hotels

Whiteland Corp launches Marriott's first branded residence in Gurugram

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs as profit surges in Q4

Deposit interest, rate cuts

Interest rates on fresh deposits declined sharply by 35 bps in April

GT vs MI

GT vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Eliminator: Do-or-die clash for both sides, toss at 7 pm IST

 
Sun TV also owns two cricket franchises — Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s T20 League.
 
"The results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ('Sunrisers Hyderabad' and 'Sunrisers Eastern Cape') of ₹144.71 crore and ₹641.96 crore and corresponding costs of ₹112.19 crore and ₹351.04 crore, respectively," the company said.

Operations and market performance

The broadcaster operates satellite television channels in seven Indian languages — Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Hindi, and Marathi — and runs FM radio stations across the country.
 
On Friday (May 30), shares of Sun TV Networks Ltd closed at ₹629.05 on the BSE, down 1.93 per cent from the previous trading session.

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Inox Wind Q4 results: Profit jumps 3-folds to ₹187 cr, dividend declared

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa Q4 results: Profit jumps 193% to Rs 20 crore, revenue rises 24%

Q4, Q4 results

Prestige Estates Q4 results: Net profit declines 82% to Rs 25 crore

bajaj auto, auto

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10.4% to ₹1,802 cr; revenue up 8%

IFFCO (Photo: Company Website)

Iffco net profit rose 16% in FY25; nano fertiliser sales up around 47%

Topics : Sun TV Sun TV Network Q4 Results IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon