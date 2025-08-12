Oil India Q1 profit steady at ₹1,896 cr; revenue down 6.4% Y-o-Y

Oil India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,896.42 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), nearly unchanged from ₹1,885.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, the company recorded a 44.7 per cent rise in profit from ₹1,310.11 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue declines amid lower crude sales

The state-run oil and gas company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue fell 8.7 per cent from ₹9,587.82 crore. Revenue from the crude oil segment dropped to ₹3,311.6 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹4,207.96 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses up year-on-year Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹7,225.13 crore, up 3.2 per cent from ₹7,004.12 crore in Q1FY25, but down 3.7 per cent sequentially from ₹7,505.07 crore in Q4FY25. Production and refinery operations Oil India produced 1.680 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) in Q1FY26 from its mature oilfields in the Northeast, marginally lower than 1.689 MMTOE in Q1FY25. Its subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), processed 799,000 tonnes of crude in Q1FY26, up from 764,000 tonnes in the year-ago period. New discoveries and project updates During the quarter, Oil India reported a hydrocarbon discovery at the Namrup-Borhat OALP block and commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.