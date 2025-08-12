Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oil India Q1 profit steady at ₹1,896 cr; revenue down 6.4% Y-o-Y

Oil India Q1 profit steady at ₹1,896 cr; revenue down 6.4% Y-o-Y

The state-run oil and gas company's revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in the year-ago quarter

Oil India
Oil India | Photo: Oil India official website
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oil India on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,896.42 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), nearly unchanged from ₹1,885.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, the company recorded a 44.7 per cent rise in profit from ₹1,310.11 crore in Q4FY25.
 

Revenue declines amid lower crude sales 

The state-run oil and gas company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹8,749.94 crore in Q1FY26, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in Q1FY25. Sequentially, revenue fell 8.7 per cent from ₹9,587.82 crore. Revenue from the crude oil segment dropped to ₹3,311.6 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹4,207.96 crore in the same period last year.
 

Expenses up year-on-year 

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹7,225.13 crore, up 3.2 per cent from ₹7,004.12 crore in Q1FY25, but down 3.7 per cent sequentially from ₹7,505.07 crore in Q4FY25.
 

Production and refinery operations 

Oil India produced 1.680 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE) in Q1FY26 from its mature oilfields in the Northeast, marginally lower than 1.689 MMTOE in Q1FY25. Its subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), processed 799,000 tonnes of crude in Q1FY26, up from 764,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
 

New discoveries and project updates 

During the quarter, Oil India reported a hydrocarbon discovery at the Namrup-Borhat OALP block and commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.
 

Stock performance and key highlights 

Shares of Oil India closed at ₹425.05 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.
 

Q1FY26 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹8,749.94 crore
  • Profit: ₹1,896.42 crore
  • Earnings per share: ₹11.66 (basic and diluted)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 PAT up 5.9% on strong India, int'l formulations biz

Alkem Labs Q1 profit rises 22% to ₹664 cr on India, overseas sales growth

NSDL Q1 results: Net profit rises 24% to ₹82 crore on higher revenue

Hindalco Q1 profit up 30% to ₹4,004 cr; US tariff to hit Novelis exports

Nykaa's parent firm posts 79% jump in profit to ₹24.47 cr in June quarter

Topics :OIL IndiaOil India resultsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story