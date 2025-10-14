Persistent Systems' net profit up 45% at ₹471 crore, beats estimates

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Pune-based digital engineering company Persistent Systems on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹471.4 crore in the July–September 2025 period, up 45 per cent year-on-year, beating analyst estimates. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), or operating profit, rose 43.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹583.7 crore.
“Driven by the continued trust of our clients, this performance reflects our commitment to impactful transformation and execution excellence,” the company’s chief executive officer and executive director, Sandeep Kalra, said.
The company’s artificial intelligence strategy, Kalra said, builds on “a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs (intellectual properties), accelerators, and strategic partnerships.”
“This integrated approach brings together enterprise readiness for AI transformation, engineering hyper-productivity, and business hyper-productivity, enabling clients to scale innovation, modernise their core, and achieve measurable impact faster,” Kalra said.
The company’s revenue from operations also jumped 23.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,580.7 crore. Persistent Systems, which has 22,690 employees in India, had an order booking of $609.2 million in total contract value and $447.9 million in annual contract value during this period.
During the quarter, Persistent Systems won contracts in the software, hi-tech and emerging industries, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences verticals.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.