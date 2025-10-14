Persistent Systems' net profit up 45% at ₹471 crore, beats estimates

Pune-based digital engineering company Persistent Systems on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹471.4 crore in the July–September 2025 period, up 45 per cent year-on-year, beating analyst estimates. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), or operating profit, rose 43.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹583.7 crore.

“Driven by the continued trust of our clients, this performance reflects our commitment to impactful transformation and execution excellence,” the company’s chief executive officer and executive director, Sandeep Kalra, said.

The company’s artificial intelligence strategy, Kalra said, builds on “a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs (intellectual properties), accelerators, and strategic partnerships.”