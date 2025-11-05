Honeywell Automation India Q2 Profit up 3.8% on stronger industrial demand

(Reuters) -Engineering firm Honeywell Automation India reported rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by improved industrial activity and execution of existing orders.
Profit at the Indian arm of US conglomerate Honeywell International rose 3.8% year-on-year to 1.20 billion rupees ($13.7 million) in the quarter ended September 30.
Honeywell Automation, which provides smart building systems and clean-tech solutions, benefited from increased demand for automation.
India's industrial output hit a four-month high in July, rising 4.3% year-on-year, and it rose 4.1% and 4% in August and September, respectively.
Honeywell also benefited from executing existing orders, while incentives for clean energy and a drive for industrial modernization boosted new order volumes.
Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 11.49 billion rupees.
The company does not provide a breakdown of its revenue distribution.
Honeywell International had reported a 31.4% rise in September-quarter net income to $1.86 billion, on October 23.
