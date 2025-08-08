Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%

Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%

Tata Motors Q1 results: Profit plunges 63% to ₹4,003 cr, revenue down 2.5%

Tata motors
| Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Motors on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,003 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a sharp decline of over 62 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹10,587 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell by more than 50 per cent from ₹8,556 crore in Q4 FY25.  The decline was attributed to volume decline across segments, and drop in JLR profits impacted by tariffs imposed by the Unites States (US), the company said.  The automobile major's consolidated revenue from operations ₹1.03 trillion in Q1 FY26, marking a 2.45 per cent decline compared to ₹1.06 trillion in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, revenue dropped by 12.72 per cent from ₹1.18 trillion in Q4 FY25.  “Despite stiff macro headwinds, the business delivered a profitable quarter, supported by strong fundamentals. As tariff clarity emerges and festive demand picks up, we are aiming to accelerate performance and rebuild momentum across the portfolio. Against the backdrop of the upcoming demerger in October 2025, our focus remains firmly on delivering a strong second-half performance," said PB Balaji, group chief financial officer at Tata Motors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Voltas Q1 results: Profit plunges 58% as early monsoon cools AC demand

Grasim Q1 net profit up 32% as cement, paints, B2B platform scale up

Axiscades Q1 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹21 cr on strong revenue growth

Arisinfra Solutions Q1 results: PAT down 21% at ₹5 cr, revenue at ₹215.6 cr

Sun TV Q1 results: Profit dips 5.4% to ₹529.2 cr, revenue at ₹1,290.28 cr

Topics :Tata MotorsQ1 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story