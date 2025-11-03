Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bharti Airtel Q2FY26 results: Net profit soars 89% to ₹8,651 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2FY26 results: Net profit soars 89% to ₹8,651 crore

The second-largest domestic telecom company added 5.1 million smartphone subscribers during the quarter, and has overall added 22.2 million smartphone data users in the last 12 months

Airtel

(Photo: Reuters)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday reported an 89 per cent on year jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,651 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), on the back of continued premiumisation in the mobile phone segment and record customer additions in broadband business.
 
The company had reported a profit of ₹4,153 crore in the same quarter of FY25.
 
The second-largest domestic telecom company added 5.1 million smartphone subscribers during the quarter, and has overall added 22.2 million smartphone data users in the last 12 months.
 
The consolidated revenue of the firm for the second quarter came in at ₹52,145 crore.
 
 
The average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric for determining the growth of telecom companies, increased to ₹256 for the quarter under review, up from ₹233 in the same period a year ago.

Also Read

Airtel, Perplexity

Airtel, Titan rally up to 3%, near record highs. Is it good time to buy?

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Bharti Telecom plans to raise up to ₹10.5K cr via bonds on Tuesday

Bharti Airtel Managing Director and Vice-Chairman (MD & VC) Gopal Vittal said.

Need multi-stakeholder system to combat digi fraud: Bharti Airtel MD

Bharti Airtel

Airtel promoter offloads another 0.98% stake; mop up $1.3 bn via block deal

Airtel

Bharti Airtel hits new high, up 40% in 1 year; brokerages see more upside

 
The company’s domestic business reported revenue of ₹ 38,690 crore, a nearly 23 per cent year-on-year increase, due to premiumisation in the mobile phone segment.
 
“We delivered another quarter of solid performance, achieving a consolidated revenue of ₹52,145 crore, growing 5.4 per cent sequentially and underscoring the strength of our portfolio. Our India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, increased by 2.9 per cent. Africa delivered another quarter of standout performance with constant currency revenue growth
of 7.1 per cent,” the company’s vice-chairman and managing director, Gopal Vittal, said.
 
To support its expanding user base, Bharti Airtel added 2,479 towers and 20,841 mobile broadband base stations in the second quarter period. Overall, in the last 12 months, the company said it had deployed 12,796 new towers and rolled out 44,104 kilometres of fibre.
 
“Our homes business sustained strong momentum with 951,000 net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5 per cent. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes priority.
Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3 per cent sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across connectivity, IOT (Internet of Things) and security business. Our solid balance sheet is a reflection of disciplined capital allocation, continued deleveraging and sustained operational excellence,” Vittal said.
 
In August this year, Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Cloud, a sovereign cloud offering for a platform-as-a-service model. Apart from the cloud service, the telecom major had also announced an AI-powered software suite for customers, designed to enhance the customer experience, reduce churn, and increase the Arpu for telecom companies. These measures are seen as Bharti Airtel’s attempts to increase revenue for non-core businesses, as the Arpu from the leading telecommunications business has remained nearly stagnant despite tariff hikes in the recent quarters.
  
Bharti Airtel, which operates across 15 countries globally, has more than 600 million users worldwide. Airtel Africa, which is also a key market for the company, reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue in constant currency terms. Airtel Africa is present in Nigeria, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Niger, Kenya, Malawi, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Rwanda. 
 

More From This Section

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

City Union Bank Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 15% to ₹329 crore

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q2 result: Profit rises 89% to ₹6,791 cr, Arpu surges to ₹256

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Gland Pharma Q2 results: Profit rises 12% on recovery at Europe's Cenexi

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

AWL Agri Business Q2 results: Net profit declines 21% to ₹245 crore

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cement Q2 results: Profit jumps 268% to ₹1,766 cr, revenue up 25%

Topics : Bharti Airtel Telecom Telecom industry Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon