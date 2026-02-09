Associate Sponsors

Q3 results: Pfizer, Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, 181 more on Feb 9

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, The Ramco Cements, Linde India, Gulf Oil Lubricants, and Bata India are also to release their October-December earnings today

Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:43 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences, Aurobindo Pharma, Navin Fluorine International, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, The Ramco Cements, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Linde India, and Bata India are among 184 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Happiest Minds Technologies, Route Mobile, Amber Enterprises India, K.P.R. Mill, Kaveri Seed Company, Trident, NRB Bearings, Graphite India, PNC Infratech, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Uniparts India, Mold-Tek Packaging, Jyothy Labs, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, and India Tourism Development Corporation.

SBI net profit jumps 24% in Q3 

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, posted its highest-ever quarterly profit in the December quarter, with net profit rising 24.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹21,028 crore in Q3FY26. The strong performance was driven by robust growth in non-interest income, steady net interest income (NII) on the back of healthy credit expansion, recoveries from written-off accounts, and dividend income of over ₹2,200 crore from its subsidiary, SBI Mutual Fund. 
Net interest income grew 9 per cent annually to ₹45,190 crore, as the bank’s advances book expanded by more than 15 per cent year-on-year to ₹46.83 trillion during the quarter. Non-interest income surged 66 per cent year-on-year to ₹18,359 crore, supported largely by higher fee income. 
The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved by 3 basis points to 3.12 per cent at the end of Q3FY26, compared with 3.09 per cent in the preceding September quarter and 3.15 per cent in the year-ago period. SBI said it expects its NIM to remain above 3 per cent going forward.

Market overview for February 9

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are set for a strong opening on Monday, buoyed by positive global cues and optimism around the India–US Interim Trade Agreement (ITA).
 
Market sentiment improved after India and the United States issued a joint statement on Friday, February 6, 2026, outlining the framework for the ITA, following the announcement of the trade deal earlier last week. The interim pact is seen as a stepping stone towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), offering near-term clarity on tariffs while laying the foundation for deeper trade integration. 
Adding to the positive momentum, US President Donald Trump lifted the additional 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. The order also noted India’s commitment to halt direct and indirect imports of Russian oil and step up purchases of US energy products.
 
Early indicators pointed to a firm start for domestic equities, with GIFT Nifty trading at 25,938.5 around 7:00 am, up 241 points or 0.94 per cent.
 
Asian markets were also trading sharply higher, led by a rally in Japanese equities after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a historic election victory. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 4.5 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 4.4 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.57 per cent at last check.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 9
  1. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd
  2. Abans Financial Services Ltd
  3. AGI Infra Ltd
  4. Anlon Healthcare Ltd
  5. Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
  6. All Time Plastics Ltd
  7. Amber Enterprises India Ltd
  8. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  9. Arihant Capital Markets Ltd
  10. Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd
  11. Asarfi Hospital Ltd
  12. Atlantaa Ltd
  13. Atvo Enterprises Ltd
  14. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
  15. Automobile Products of India Ltd
  16. Axiscades Technologies Ltd
  17. Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
  18. Bampsl Securities Ltd
  19. Basant Agro Tech India Ltd-$
  20. Bata India Ltd
  21. Bharat Bijlee Ltd-$
  22. BCL Industries Ltd-$
  23. B.C. Power Controls Ltd
  24. Bemco Hydraulics Ltd
  25. Beryl Drugs Ltd
  26. Bombay Talkies Ltd
  27. BSL Ltd
  28. Barak Valley Cements Ltd
  29. C & C Constructions Ltd
  30. Ceigall India Ltd
  31. Ceinsys Tech Ltd
  32. Cemantic Infra-Tech Ltd
  33. Chase Bright Steel Ltd
  34. CHL Ltd
  35. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
  36. Conart Engineers Ltd-$
  37. Career Point Edutech Ltd
  38. Dynamic Archistructures Ltd
  39. Danube Industries Ltd
  40. DCM Financial Services Ltd
  41. Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltd
  42. Donear Industries Ltd-$
  43. Dreamfolks Services Ltd
  44. Dalal Street Investments Ltd
  45. Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
  46. Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd
  47. EIH Associated Hotels Ltd-$
  48. El Forge Ltd-$
  49. Embassy Developments Ltd
  50. Electronics Mart India Ltd
  51. Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
  52. Eureka Industries Ltd
  53. Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
  54. FCS Software Solutions Ltd
  55. Fermenta Biotech Ltd
  56. Filmcity Media Ltd
  57. Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  58. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
  59. Global Infratech & Finance Ltd
  60. Genpharmasec Ltd
  61. Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
  62. GIC Housing Finance Ltd
  63. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  64. Global Capital Markets Ltd
  65. Gothi Plascon India Ltd
  66. Grandma Trading & Agencies Ltd
  67. Graphite India Ltd
  68. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  69. Gujarat Cotex Ltd
  70. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
  71. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
  72. Happy Forgings Ltd
  73. Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
  74. HCKK Ventures Ltd
  75. Helpage Finlease Ltd
  76. Hisar Metal Industries Ltd-$
  77. HMT Ltd
  78. INDO SMC Ltd
  79. Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
  80. India Pesticides Ltd
  81. ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd
  82. India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
  83. ITL Industries Ltd-$
  84. Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
  85. Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd
  86. JNK India Ltd
  87. Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Ltd
  88. Jyothy Labs Ltd
  89. Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd
  90. KBS India Ltd
  91. Kiran Print Pack Ltd
  92. Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd
  93. K.P.R. Mill Limited
  94. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
  95. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  96. Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd
  97. Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd-$
  98. Leel Electricals Ltd
  99. Linde India Ltd
  100. Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
  101. Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
  102. Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Ltd
  103. Mahesh Developers Ltd
  104. Manbro Industries Ltd
  105. Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd
  106. Man Industries (India) Ltd-$
  107. Marsons Ltd
  108. M & B Engineering Ltd
  109. Magellanic Cloud Ltd
  110. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
  111. Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
  112. Muthoot Microfin Ltd
  113. Muzali Arts Ltd
  114. Navin Fluorine International Ltd
  115. Nelcast Ltd
  116. Neuland Laboratories Ltd
  117. Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
  118. NHC Foods Ltd
  119. Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
  120. NRB Bearings Ltd
  121. Northern Spirits Ltd
  122. Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd
  123. Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd-$
  124. Panth Infinity Ltd
  125. Paramount Cosmetics India Ltd
  126. Pasupati Fincap Ltd
  127. Permanent Magnets Ltd-$
  128. Pfizer Ltd
  129. PNC Infratech Ltd
  130. P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
  131. Polychem Ltd
  132. Prabhhans Industries Ltd
  133. Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  134. QGO Finance Ltd
  135. The Ramco Cements Ltd
  136. Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
  137. RIR Power Electronics Ltd
  138. Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd
  139. Rolex Rings Ltd
  140. Route Mobile Ltd
  141. RDB Real Estate Constructions Ltd
  142. South Asian Enterprises Ltd
  143. Samkrg Pistons & Rings Ltd-$
  144. Sanchay Finvest Ltd
  145. Sankhya Infotech Ltd
  146. Sansera Engineering Ltd
  147. Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd
  148. Saurashtra Cement Ltd
  149. SC Agrotech Ltd
  150. Seasons Textiles Ltd-$
  151. Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd
  152. Shyama Computronics and Services Ltd
  153. Signpost India Ltd
  154. Shukra Bullions Ltd
  155. Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd
  156. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
  157. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
  158. Suprajit Engineering Ltd-$
  159. Supriya Lifescience Ltd
  160. Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd
  161. Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd
  162. Swagtam Trading & Services Ltd
  163. Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  164. TCPL Packaging Ltd-$
  165. Telge Projects Ltd
  166. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
  167. TGV Sraac Ltd
  168. Trident Ltd
  169. TTI Enterprise Ltd
  170. Typhoon Holdings Ltd
  171. Uniparts India Ltd
  172. Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd
  173. Vadilal Industries Ltd-$
  174. Valley Magnesite Company Ltd
  175. Vardhman Concrete Ltd
  176. Vascon Engineers Ltd
  177. Venkys (India) Ltd
  178. Vinyoflex Ltd
  179. Visaka Industries Ltd
  180. Visagar Polytex Ltd
  181. Western Ministil Ltd
  182. Jeet Machine Tools Ltd
  183. Zodiac Energy Ltd
  184. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
 
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:42 AM IST

