Q3 results: SBI, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar among 109 firms on Feb 7

State Bank of India, Mahanagar Gas, Chemplast Sanmar, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, VST Tillers Tractors, and Zenithlabs Ethica are among 109 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Ramky Infrastructure, Shree Rama Newsprint, SEL Manufacturing Company, Skyline Industries, Sportking India, Shetron, Omkar Overseas, Omega Interactive Technologies, Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills, Mirza International, Prozone Realty, Ugro Capital, and SRM Energy.

JK Tyre net profit quadruples in Q3

ALSO READ: JK Tyre and Industries posts record revenue of ₹4,223 crore in Q3FY26 JK Tyre and Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹207.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3), a fourfold increase from the same period last year. The company also recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at ₹4,222.9 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

The sharp profit rebound was driven by robust demand, supported by GST-led reforms, festive season sales, and a recovery in rural markets. Gains also came from premiumisation, operating leverage, improved execution efficiency, and easing raw material costs. In contrast, profitability in the same quarter last year was affected by high raw material prices and lower sales volumes. Market highlights from February 6 Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Friday following a largely flat session, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. At closing, the Sensex gained 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 83,580.40, while the Nifty rose 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 25,693.70. Including Sunday’s budget session, the Nifty recorded a weekly gain of 1.47 per cent, marking its strongest week since mid-November.

ALSO READ: Worst week in 4 months: Claude casts a long shadow over Indian IT stocks The RBI raised its GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for Q1FY27 and to 7 per cent for Q2FY27, but withheld full-year guidance ahead of an upcoming revision to the GDP series. Meanwhile, the MPC slightly revised the FY26 inflation projection from 2 per cent to 2.1 per cent. Analysts said higher growth and inflation could signal a “prolonged pause” in rate changes. Among individual stocks, ITC, Kotak Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while TCS, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Eternal and Asian Paints lagged.