SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

State Bank of India on Saturday reported 13.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹21,317 crore for December quarter FY26.

The state-owned bank had reported a net profit of ₹18,853 crore for the year-ago period, and ₹21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at ₹21,028 crore as against ₹16,891 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income on a standalone basis grew to ₹1,40,915 crore from ₹1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period, while overall expenses were up at ₹1,08,052 crore as against ₹1,04,917 crore in Q3 2024-25.