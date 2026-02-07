Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

SBI Q3FY26 result: Profit jumps 13.06% to ₹21,317 cr, income at ₹1.85 trn

On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at ₹21,028 crore as against ₹16,891 crore in the year-ago period

banking, state banks
Total income on a standalone basis grew to ₹1,40,915 crore from ₹1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India New delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
State Bank of India on Saturday reported 13.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹21,317 crore for December quarter FY26.
 
The state-owned bank had reported a net profit of ₹18,853 crore for the year-ago period, and ₹21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.
 
On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at ₹21,028 crore as against ₹16,891 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income on a standalone basis grew to ₹1,40,915 crore from ₹1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period, while overall expenses were up at ₹1,08,052 crore as against ₹1,04,917 crore in Q3 2024-25.
 
Gross non performing assets ratio improved to 1.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025 from 1.73 per cent in September, while the overall provisions came at ₹4,507 crore as against ₹911 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.04 per cent as of December 31, 2025, with the core buffer at 10.99 per cent.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Steel Q3FY26 profit jumps multifold to ₹2,688.7 cr, revenue up 6.4%

MRF Q3FY26 result: Profit more than doubles to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

Bharti Airtel Q3FY26 results: Net profit falls 55% to ₹6,630 crore

Q3 results: Tata Steel, Siemens, Bosch, and Shree Cement, 195 more on Feb 6

JK Paper Q3 net profit falls to ₹27.53 crore amid plant shutdowns

Topics :State Bank of India YONOsbiQ3 results

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story