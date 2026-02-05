PVR INOX Q3 result: Profit jumps two-fold to ₹95.4 cr; revenue rises 9.5%

Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit jumped over two-fold year-on-year to Rs 95.4 crore in the December quarter of FY25.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 35.5 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

PVR INOX revenue from operations was up 9.46 per cent to Rs 1,879.8 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,717.3 crore in the corresponding period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,755.6 crore in the December quarter, up 2.5 per cent year-on-year.

During the reporting quarter, PVR INOX revenue from its movie exhibition segment was up 10.8 per cent to Rs 1,815.3 crore.

Revenue from 'movie production and distribution' stood at Rs 117.8 crore, down 19.53 per cent annually. Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,919.6 crore, up 9.12 per cent. During the quarter, PVR INOX added 20 screens and exited 3 underperforming screens. During nine months of this fiscal, PVR Inox has added 62 screens (FOCO and asset light) and "exited 11 loss-making screens, and remains on track to add 90100 new screens" in FY26. Under its 'capital-light' growth strategy, the company now has 149 screens signed, of which 54 screens are under the FOCO model and 95 screens under the asset-light model," it said.

During the quarter under review, the total number of footfalls at its cinemas was 40.5 million, up 8.6 per cent YoY, it said. PVR's Average Ticket Price (ATP) was Rs 293, up 4.1 per cent. Also, average F&B spend per Head (SPH) was at Rs 146, up 4.2 per cent YoY. Managing Director Ajay Bijli said, with a strong content slate ahead, a capital-light expansion strategy, and a significantly strengthened balance sheet, PVR INOX is entering its "next phase of sustainable growth". "Our focus remains on delighting consumers, driving footfalls through innovation, and creating enduring value for our shareholders," he said.