Reliance Q4 results: Net profit up 2.4% at ₹19,407 cr, beats estimates

Beating analyst estimates, oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated profit (attributable to the owners) at ₹19,407 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2025 (Q4FY25).

Consolidated profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) for RIL was up 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹48,737 crore for the same period. The company’s consolidated revenue for the March quarter was ₹2,61,388 crore – 10.5 per cent higher than the same period a year ago.

In a Bloomberg poll, 11 analysts had estimated a net income (adjusted) of ₹18,471 crore for RIL in Q4FY25, while 18 analysts had estimated consolidated revenue of ₹2.408 trillion. Sequentially, RIL’s consolidated net profit was up 4.7 per cent, while revenue rose 8.9 per cent.

On a standalone basis, RIL’s net profit was down 0.6 per cent at ₹11,217 crore, and revenue declined 9.4 per cent to ₹1,32,962 crore Y-o-Y for the March quarter.

“The FY25 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macroeconomic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation, and fulfilling India’s growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL, said in a statement.

RIL announced that it has become the first Indian company to record a net worth of over ₹10 trillion.

For the entire financial year ending March 2025, Reliance posted record annual consolidated revenues of ₹9,64,693 crore, up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by continued revenue growth in consumer businesses and the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. Reliance’s annual profit attributable to the owners of the company was flat at ₹69,648 crore Y-o-Y.

Also Read

Ambani said the oil-to-chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in global energy markets. “Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins. Our business teams ensured optimisation of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The oil and gas business recorded its highest-ever annual Ebitda, led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks,” he said.

Among its verticals, the retail business under Reliance Retail Ventures registered a 30.4 per cent rise in net profit at ₹3,519 crore for the January–March quarter compared to last year, while its Ebitda from operations increased 14.6 per cent to ₹6,510 crore.

Reliance Retail saw its revenue from operations at ₹78,622 crore, up 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while its gross revenue from operations was up 15.7 per cent to ₹88,620 crore. Sequentially, revenue from operations was down 1.2 per cent, and net profit was up 1.0 per cent.

During the quarter, it opened 1,085 new stores, taking its total store count to 19,340, with a total area of 77.4 million sq ft.

In FY25, Reliance Retail recorded gross revenue of ₹3,30,870 crore, up 7.9 per cent compared to FY24. In the quarter ended March, depreciation was down 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,402 crore, while finance cost remained flat.

In the January–March quarter, the company continued to focus on scaling up digital commerce and new commerce, which now contribute 18 per cent of its total revenue.

Jio Platforms (JPL), which runs India’s largest mobile network operator Reliance Jio, reported a strong 25.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at ₹7,023 crore for the fourth quarter (January–March) of FY25 as a result of higher telecom tariffs imposed in early July. On a sequential basis, the holding company for Jio and other digital businesses of the Reliance group witnessed its net profit rise by 2.4 per cent.

The telco’s Y-o-Y net profit growth maintained momentum, with 26 per cent, 23.4 per cent, 11.7 per cent, and 12 per cent growth recorded in the previous three quarters. As a result, the telco’s average revenue per user (ARPU) in Q4 rose to ₹206.2, up from ₹203.3 in Q3. Before that, it had broken a four-quarter slump to rise to ₹191.5 in Q2. Calculated annually, ARPU was higher by 13.4 per cent in Q4.

Ambani said the retail segment delivered consistent growth. “In FY25, the business focused on a strategic recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability. Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats strengthened customer engagement. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users,” he said.

“Our digital services business achieved record revenue and profit numbers. Steady increase in subscriber base, with an improving mix and increasing user engagement metrics, boosted earnings. Strong adoption of our 5G services and our home broadband offerings continues with accelerated addition in subscribers and in the number of home-connects,” said Ambani.

RIL’s net debt as of March 2025 was recorded at ₹1,17,083 crore. Net debt-to-Ebitda stayed steady at 0.60 times Y-o-Y. Capital expenditure also continued at a steady rate of ₹36,041 crore for the quarter. Finance costs increased by 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,155 crore.

The conglomerate’s O2C business posted a 15.4 per cent rise in revenue at ₹1,64,613 crore Y-o-Y, and Ebitda for the segment rose 10 per cent to ₹15,080 crore, building on the recovery seen in the previous quarter.

Shares of RIL closed at ₹1,300.05, down 0.12 per cent on Friday, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 79,212.53 points.

(With inputs from Sharleen D’Souza and Subhayan Chakraborty)