Samvardhana Motherson Q3 result: Profit rises 16.5% on strong auto demand

Indian auto-parts maker Samvardhana Motherson posted a 16.5 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped ‍by steady demand ​from automakers as vehicle sales picked up after recent tax cuts.

Profit rose to ₹1,024 crore ($113.13 million)in the quarter ended December 31, from ₹879 crore a year ago.

The company reported a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ​31,409 crore, driven by growth in its wiring harness, electronics and diversified industrial segments, the company said.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6 per cent after results.

Indian auto sales got a boost from the government's sweeping September tax cuts.