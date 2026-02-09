The Ramco Cements Q3 net profit jumps 2-fold to ₹385.63 cr, revenue up 6%

The Ramco Cements Ltd on Monday reported an over two-fold jump year-on-year in its consolidated net profit at ₹385.63 crore in the December quarter of FY26, helped by improvement in cement prices and operational efficiencies.

The company posted a net profit of ₹181.58 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by The Ramco Cements.

Revenue from operations was up 6.16 per cent to ₹2,105.68 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at ₹1,983.45 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"During Q3 FY26, the cement sale volume is 4.43 million tonnes, compared to 4.28 million tonnes in Q3 FY25 with a growth of 4 per cent," the company said in its earnings statement.

The construction chemical business registered a sale volume of 1.54 lakh tonnes for Q3FY26 as against 0.86 lakh tonnes during Q3FY25, registering a growth of 79 per cent. "The overall sale volume for the current quarter has increased by 5 per cent when compared to Q3FY25. The cement capacity utilisation for the Q3FY26 is at 73 per cent as against 75 per cent during Q3FY25," it said. Moreover, in Q3FY26, The Ramco Cements "earned ₹506 crores as profit on sale of land". It logged a loss of ₹27 crore under the exception item on account of implementing new labour codes.