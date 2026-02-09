Associate Sponsors

Bata India Q3 net profit up 12.6% at ₹66.1 cr, revenue rises 2.8%

It had posted a net profit of ₹58.7 crore in the previous October-December a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India

Bata India | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 9:48 PM IST
Leading shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Monday reported a 12.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹66.1 crore in the December quarter of FY'26 compared to the year-ago period.

It had posted a net profit of ₹58.7 crore in the previous October-December a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bata India.

Bata's revenue from operations was up 2.81 per cent to ₹944.68 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹918.79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses in the December quarter were at ₹868.92 crore, up 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Bata India's total income, which includes other income, was up 3.93 per cent to ₹965.72 crore.

Shares of Bata India Ltd on Monday settled at ₹884.35 apiece on BSE, up 4.27 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

