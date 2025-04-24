ACC Q4FY25 results: Net profit declines 20% to ₹751 cr, revenue up 12.7%

Adani-owned cement firm ACC’s consolidated profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) declined by 20.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to Rs 751.03 crore.

However, the company’s revenue from operations for the quarter was up by 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 5,991.67 crore amid higher trade sales volume and a higher share of premium products in trade sales. The revenue fairly surpassed the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 5,904 crore.

The company’s total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 5,514.82 crore, up 13.11 per cent Y-o-Y.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer, ACC, said: “As we conclude this financial year, ACC stands stronger, more agile and future-ready. This year has been marked by strategic milestones that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry. Our capacity expansion initiatives, including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and the booming demand of the nation.”

The company’s sales volume (cement and clinker) grew by 13.33 per cent during the quarter, to 11.9 million tonnes (mt). Meanwhile, the share of premium products in trade sales stood at 41 per cent, up by 7 percentage points Y-o-Y.

ACC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 830 crore, marginally down by 0.84 per cent. Its Ebitda margin too declined to 13.7 per cent in Q4 FY25 from 15.5 per cent in Q4 FY24.

The company’s revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 20,789.1 crore, up by 5.63 per cent Y-o-Y. Its profit during the same period increased marginally, by 2.9 per cent, to Rs 2,402.12 crore.

“Higher volume, along with improved operational parameters, resulted in growth in all business parameters,” the company stated.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue increased by 15.10 per cent, but the profit dipped by 31.21 per cent. The results are amid the all-India quarterly cement price hike of Rs 12 per bag.

During Q4 FY25, the company’s kiln fuel cost reduced on the back of the use of low-cost imported petcoke, improved linkage and captive coal consumption, and synergies with the group companies. The company’s logistics costs also reduced by 8 per cent to Rs 937 per tonne amid stable diesel prices.

As of Q4 FY25, the company’s cash and cash equivalents are at Rs 3,593 crore, with the highest ever net worth at Rs 18,559 crore, up by Rs 2,227 crore during the year.

Additionally, ACC announced a dividend on equity shares at Rs 7.50 per share.